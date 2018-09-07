Homebuilder seeks construction & carpentry Help

Local Sustainable Home Building Company Hiring Construction/Carpentry Help

Established since 2004, EkoBuilt specializes in energy and environmentally-conscious custom home building.

We have solutions for the homeowner seeking a high quality, all-in-one-shell that can be assembled on a budget, as well as end-to-end custom service for the homeowner looking to realize their dream home or passive house. We have many projects underway and planned throughout West Ottawa and the Valley.

We continue to grow rapidly, and we need to add to our team. We’re looking for construction and carpenter help on projects in West Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum two years of experience in a related field and come with a positive, self-motivated attitude, however anyone with a good work ethic is welcome to contact us. We look forward to hearing from interested individuals.

If you’re interested or know someone who might be, please get in touch or share our details:

Tel: (613) 227-4663