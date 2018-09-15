“How Wasps Need a Public Relations Campaign”, September 20

2018-2019 Speaker Series: “Earth, Wind, Water and Fire”

“The Furries: Using the Earth to Build Homes

or: How Wasps Need a Public Relations Campaign”

Rob Longair: Noted Entomologist and MVFN Member

Rob Longair has over 40 years of experience studying insect behaviour, ecology and diversity, including field research in Canada, the western United States, West Africa and Belize. He taught for 27 years at the University of Calgary. Rob is particularly interested in the behaviour of solitary and social wasps, though he concentrates on solitary species, which are less likely to sting him.

Date: Thursday, September 20, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. for socializing & refreshments, 7:30 for program

Place: Almonte United Church Social Hall, 106 Elgin St., Almonte

Admission is free for MVFN members. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. No charge for youth 18 and under. We always welcome new members.

For further information, please contact Program Chair Cliff Bennett at: bennett@magma.ca or 613-798-6295.