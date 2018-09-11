JazzNhouse presents Miller, Dahlen and Jalbert, September 22

After some long, hot and sometimes rainy summer days it is time to get ready for a fabulous jazz Fall season in Mississippi Mills!

JazzNhouse kicks of its seventh year with this outstanding trio from Montreal. Joel Miller is a Juno awarded saxophonist and composer with a sound that evokes something that is new, unique and comforting. Sienna Dahlen is a recent Juno winner whose style and vocal control left a JazzNhouse audience positively mesmerized a couple of seasons ago. Young guitarist François Jalbert is already winning acclaim and being tapped to perform with Canada’s best jazz artists.

Date: Saturday, September 22. Doors open at 7:15 pm, concert starts 8:00 pm.

Location: House concert details are released to reserved guests one week before concert date. This concert will be held at a location between Almonte and Pakenham.

Seat reservations: Seating can only be reserved online by visiting: https://jazzn.ca/program.html#20180922



Would you like to help us help the Lanark County Food Bank? Add dinner to your concert seats and we will donate $20.00 for every “dinner + concert” seat reserved. For details check this link: https://jazzn.ca/dinner-concert.html

JazzN.ca | JazzNhouse is a community initiative aimed at building listenership and an attentive audience for jazz artistry. We chose to start the series with the fine musical skills of Miller, Dahlen and Jalbert because we understand that jazz can seem like a complex musical style which often simply needs to be experienced in all its forms, starting with the familiar. During the season we will be giving our guests enormous variety, from favourites like Kellylee Evans and Peter Hum, to exciting new rhythms by Afro-Cuban jazz percussionist, Michel Medrano Brindis, West African jazz from the Oya Combo and South American jazz from Valeria Matzner. Our season finale performer is somewhat of a contemporary Canadian legend, but ssshhh… not a word until the New Year, okay?!!