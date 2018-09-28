Jean Jefferies — obituary

JEFFERIES,

Jean

Passed peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, September 27 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Jefferies. Loving mother of Nikki (Mike Jameson) and Sandra (Geoff Thurston). Loving grandmother of Julia (James Stothard), Alexandra, and Nicholas (Jessica Schenk). Proud Nana to cherished great-grandchild Stanley. Dear sister of Doris Goudie of Wirral, England.

Jean was a member of the Women’s Land Army based in Chester, England. She worked at Sears in Ottawa and was a volunteer at the Almonte General Hospital. Jean was a seasoned and avid traveller – always ready for the next adventure.

Jean will be missed by many former colleagues and friends. Friends may join the family for a Memorial Remembrance and Reception on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm at the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel.

Special thanks to the caring staff at the Ottawa General Hospital and the Almonte General Hospital, especially Dr. Graeme McKillop for his kindness and compassion and to the loving staff at the Waterside Retirement Community in Carleton Place. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Almonte General Hospital.

