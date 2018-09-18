John Caldwell — obituary

Caldwell,

John Peter

Born Nov 29, 1950, passed away peacefully at Orchard View Manor in Almonte on September 16, 2018. John is survived by his sister-in-law Muriel Caldwell, his niece Sherry (Lloyd Cavanagh), David Caldwell (Jeannie), Donald Caldwell (Tina), great nieces Edith and Piper, and great nephews Zachary and Landon. Predeceased by his brother Rodger and his parents Earl and Marjorie Caldwell of Almonte. John was a well respected agricultural economist who worked with Agriculture and Agriculture-Food Canada for 30 years. He especially loved his rose garden and all of his dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. Private Family service at the graveside.

