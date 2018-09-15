John Edwards meet-and-greet, September 27

Join us to meet JOHN EDWARDS, local councillor, and current candidate for Ramsay Ward.
Find answers to your questions, or share your ideas and concerns.
Thursday September 27th 7:00 pm
Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Rd.
Light refreshments will be served.
JOHN EDWARDS wants to hear from you:
IF YOU COULD RUN THE TOWN, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?
-have as much fun as you can with this, be as realistic or as extravagant as you want.
-Anything from playground designs, art displays, to infrastructure ideas or simple suggestions are welcome
All ages are welcome.
For more information on me, you can visit my Facebook page: John Edwards for Mississippi Mills,
Or you can email me at jhedwards@canoekayak.ca.