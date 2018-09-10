Mississippi Mills Quarterly Business Breakfast, September 20

Mississippi Mills All Business Breakfast – September 20th

You, your employees, coworkers and neighbours are enthusiastically invited to join us at our Mississippi Mills Quarterly Business Breakfast. These breakfast events are open to everyone, please pass along the invitation and encourage a friend or colleague to come with you. Hosted by the Mississippi Mills Municipal Community Economic & Development Committee



WHO: Mississippi Mills past, present & future business people

WHEN: Thursday, September 20th, 7AM Coffee, 7:30 Breakfast

WHERE: The Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte St, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

WHAT: An opportunity to network, ask questions & hear updates.

HOW MUCH: $10 per person (to be collected at the door)



RSVP: before Monday, September 17th to tmaclaren@mississippimills.ca OR 613-256-1077