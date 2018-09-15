Nominate a long-standing MM business for recognition

Nominations now being accepted

In celebration of national “Small Business Week”, our community wants to recognize local small business owners who have achieved 25, 35, 50 and 65+ years in business in our municipality

Mississippi Mills is a thriving community made up of long-serving business people and family-run businesses. These entrepreneurs are the engine of our local economy and we want to show them they’re appreciated! In 2016, Council, with help from the Community & Economic Development Committee (C&EDC) launched an appreciation night to recognize those across Mississippi Mills that have reached the following milestones: 25, 35, 50 and 65+ years in business.

2018 will be our third year hosting this recognition celebration. The event begins at 7pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall, on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

C&EDC would like the community’s help, make a nomination!

Do you know of a local business person who meets the milestones? Please email your suggestions with the following details before October 4th, to Bonnie at bostrom@mississippimills.ca

  • Name of business
  • Name of owner
  • Number of years the current owner has been in business (the same owner or family)
  • Address of business
  • One or two sentences to describe the business

In order for a business to qualify it must be located within the boundary of Mississippi Mills and be currently operating. This event honours long-standing business owners or family businesses in our community, not the actual businesses establishments (which may have been owned by a succession of owners).  

We are lucking in Mississippi Mills having many seasoned business owners. Event organizers realize it would be impossible to celebrate them all in one event. For this reason the committee keeps a list of names and will honour a maximum of 40 each year.

Over the past two years, we have recognized 48 long-standing Mississippi Mills’ businesses and we look forward to adding to the list this year!

RECOGNIZED AT THE AWARDS IN 2016
CELEBRATING THE 25+ YEAR MILESTONE
Almonte Chiropractic
Almonte Natural Food Store
Almonte Veterinary Services  
Coady’s Car Care
Culandubh Kennels
Larry Woermke
Levis Home Hardware
White House Perennials
CELEBRATING THE 35+ YEAR MILESTONE
Branje Metal Works
Couples Corner
Linda Lowe Daycare
Mills Community Support
Mississippi Veterinary Services
Mount Pakenham
Nicholson’s Sundries
Paddye Mann Clothing
R&S Tool
Stephen Brathwaite
The Hub   
CELEBRATING THE 50+ YEAR MILESTONE
M. Downey Excavating
McPhail Farms
Munro’s Garage
Ron’s Pumping
CELEBRATING THE 65+ YEAR MILESTONE
Barr Bus Lines
Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush
McCann Auto Repair
Scheel Furniture
Spring Valley Farm
RECOGNIZED AT THE AWARDS IN 2017
CELEBRATING THE 25 + YEAR MILESTONE
Carnivic Lodge Bed & Breakfast – Carol & Vic Bodé
Centennial Restaurant – Omar Rajab
White Owl Antiques – John Newnham
Almonte Landscape Services – Allan Goddard
Evelyn Wheeler, Barrister & Solicitor
JRs Restaurant, March Road Motorsports – Jeff Robertson
CELEBRATING THE 35+ YEAR MILESTONE
LBL Contracting – Mervin Logan
Mississippi Meadows Honey – Richie & Margie Argue
Pat & Frank Vetter –  Lemon Tree Boutique, Menzies House 1850 Bed & Breakfast
H.B. Auto Services – John & Robert Branje
Blackburn Garage – Dave & Steve Blackburn
CELEBRATING THE 50+ YEAR MILESTONE
Oliver Toop Snow Removal and Excavation Services
CELEBRATING THE 65+  YEAR MILESTONE
Drummond House Movers – Davey Drummond
Grace Trucking – Dan Grace
Barr Lumber/Barr’s Sawmill – Harry Barr
Rosedale Farm – Ed, Doug & Jodi Lowry
Rockyrapid – Bert & Bev Thom
Tipper Holsteins – Jim Tims
Symcroft – Glen & Ellen Syme
Arthurs Beef & Cash Crop – Ray & Betty Ann Arthur

 

For further information or to submit a business, please contact: Bonnie at bostrom@mississippimills.ca or 613-256-1077 before October 4, 2018.

 

