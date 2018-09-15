Nominate a long-standing MM business for recognition

Nominations now being accepted



In celebration of national “Small Business Week”, our community wants to recognize local small business owners who have achieved 25, 35, 50 and 65+ years in business in our municipality

Mississippi Mills is a thriving community made up of long-serving business people and family-run businesses. These entrepreneurs are the engine of our local economy and we want to show them they’re appreciated! In 2016, Council, with help from the Community & Economic Development Committee (C&EDC) launched an appreciation night to recognize those across Mississippi Mills that have reached the following milestones: 25, 35, 50 and 65+ years in business.

2018 will be our third year hosting this recognition celebration. The event begins at 7pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall, on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

C&EDC would like the community’s help, make a nomination!

Do you know of a local business person who meets the milestones? Please email your suggestions with the following details before October 4th, to Bonnie at bostrom@mississippimills.ca

Name of business

Name of owner

Number of years the current owner has been in business (the same owner or family)

Address of business

One or two sentences to describe the business

In order for a business to qualify it must be located within the boundary of Mississippi Mills and be currently operating. This event honours long-standing business owners or family businesses in our community, not the actual businesses establishments (which may have been owned by a succession of owners).

We are lucking in Mississippi Mills having many seasoned business owners. Event organizers realize it would be impossible to celebrate them all in one event. For this reason the committee keeps a list of names and will honour a maximum of 40 each year.

Over the past two years, we have recognized 48 long-standing Mississippi Mills’ businesses and we look forward to adding to the list this year!

RECOGNIZED AT THE AWARDS IN 2016 CELEBRATING THE 25+ YEAR MILESTONE Almonte Chiropractic Almonte Natural Food Store Almonte Veterinary Services Coady’s Car Care Culandubh Kennels Larry Woermke Levis Home Hardware White House Perennials CELEBRATING THE 35+ YEAR MILESTONE Branje Metal Works Couples Corner Linda Lowe Daycare Mills Community Support Mississippi Veterinary Services Mount Pakenham Nicholson’s Sundries Paddye Mann Clothing R&S Tool Stephen Brathwaite The Hub CELEBRATING THE 50+ YEAR MILESTONE M. Downey Excavating McPhail Farms Munro’s Garage Ron’s Pumping CELEBRATING THE 65+ YEAR MILESTONE Barr Bus Lines Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush McCann Auto Repair Scheel Furniture Spring Valley Farm

RECOGNIZED AT THE AWARDS IN 2017 CELEBRATING THE 25 + YEAR MILESTONE Carnivic Lodge Bed & Breakfast – Carol & Vic Bodé Centennial Restaurant – Omar Rajab White Owl Antiques – John Newnham Almonte Landscape Services – Allan Goddard Evelyn Wheeler, Barrister & Solicitor JRs Restaurant, March Road Motorsports – Jeff Robertson CELEBRATING THE 35+ YEAR MILESTONE LBL Contracting – Mervin Logan Mississippi Meadows Honey – Richie & Margie Argue Pat & Frank Vetter – Lemon Tree Boutique, Menzies House 1850 Bed & Breakfast H.B. Auto Services – John & Robert Branje Blackburn Garage – Dave & Steve Blackburn CELEBRATING THE 50+ YEAR MILESTONE Oliver Toop Snow Removal and Excavation Services CELEBRATING THE 65+ YEAR MILESTONE Drummond House Movers – Davey Drummond Grace Trucking – Dan Grace Barr Lumber/Barr’s Sawmill – Harry Barr Rosedale Farm – Ed, Doug & Jodi Lowry Rockyrapid – Bert & Bev Thom Tipper Holsteins – Jim Tims Symcroft – Glen & Ellen Syme Arthurs Beef & Cash Crop – Ray & Betty Ann Arthur

For further information or to submit a business, please contact: Bonnie at bostrom@mississippimills.ca or 613-256-1077 before October 4, 2018.