RESERVOIR at Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte

A duo exhibition, Aug 24 to Sept 30, 2018

Featured artists: Deborah Arnold and Dipna Horra

From August 24 to September 30, 2018, Almonte’s Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present RESERVOIR, a collaborative installation of sound and stone sculpture by Almonte-based stone sculptor Deborah Arnold and Ottawa-based sound installation artist Dipna Horra. In January 2018, Gallery Director Sanjeev Sivarulrasa introduced the artists to each other and invited them to mount a duo exhibition at Sivarulrasa Gallery. Over the ensuing months, the artists came up with the concept for RESERVOIR, a thought-provoking exploration of both emotion and environment, memory and place.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Deborah Arnold has been sculpting stone in Almonte, Ontario for over twenty years. “Stone has always been the starting point for my work,” she says, “as a material it embodies strength and history while possessing an innate grace and power.” A member of the Sculptors Society of Canada, Deborah’s work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in Ottawa, Almonte, Oshawa, and Toronto, Ontario. In 2001, she completed a public art commission entitled The Power of Three, now installed in Almonte. In 2010, the National Cemetery of Canada acquired her work Inner Egg. She continues to work with raw stone, including selected forms of chlorite, alabaster, and marble from her Almonte studio. “Anything that triggers memories is in a sense a reservoir,” she notes.

Born in Kenya and raised in Ottawa, Dipna Horra holds a Master of Fine Arts (University of Ottawa) and a Bachelor of Architecture (Carleton University). Her work combines visual and media arts and an interest in inventive audio technologies. Her unique sound sculpture and installations explore themes of identity, memory, time, and place. Her “Riverwalk” series of works created for RESERVOIR combine salvaged colonial windows with “soundscapes” from Almonte’s Riverwalk – sounds recorded along a section of the Mississippi River that runs through downtown Almonte, as well as sounds of wildlife from the surrounding region. The windows are embedded with audio electronics and hence re-purposed as speakers in the hands of this talented artist. “These compositions contain liquid memories of one of Almonte’s most prominent soundmarks,” she states.

Vernissage/Meet the Artists: Sat Sept 8, 3pm-6pm. Artists Deborah Arnold and Dipna Horra will be in attendance.

For more information and available works, please visit our Exhibition Webpage:

http://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/reservoir/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill St, Almonte

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033