Send us your candidate questions

As we’ve done over the years, we ask you to send us your questions to candidates standing in the 2018 municipal elections.

We will then select a representative sample of questions received and forward them to the candidates. We’ll publish their replies, unedited, once we receive them.

Questions should be on topics that all candidates can give meaningful answers to. Please keep questions reasonably short and to the point.

Deadline for questions is September 12 2018.

Send a question

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Note to readers of the email version of the Millstone: Please go to the website if you wish to ask a question.