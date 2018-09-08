Some tickets left for ‘Small Halls’ shows this month

Ontario Festival of Small Halls getting toes tapping at cherished local halls this month

Get ready to clap, snap and toe-tap – the Ontario Festival of Small Halls is set to embark on an energetic schedule that melds roots, pop, folk, blues, soul and even old-country inspired artists into three weeks of musical bliss on rural stages.

The festival will see internationally-renowned musicians raise the rafters with incredible sound in cherished community spaces across Eastern Ontario from Sept. 13 to 30, 2018, including the Almonte Old Town Hall, Tatlock Community Hall and more!

The Ontario Festival of Small Halls is celebrating its fifth year by again expanding its scope to include more than 30 beloved historic gathering spaces with character and charm.

The festival kicks off this Thursday, Sept. 14 with a special show at the Almonte Old Town Hall featuring Juno award-winner William Prince with local opening musicians, Outside I’m A Giant.

In addition, James Keelaghan will perform with Brad Scott at the Tatlock Community Hall Sunday, Sept. 23. Union Hall in Mississippi Mills is welcoming Cassie & Maggie to a sold out show Sept. 21, while St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is hosting the Canadian legend Stephen Fearing with Kelly Sloan on Sept. 14 – there are still a handful of community tickets left for that show, but it’s sold out online.

General Manager Kelly Symes said to expect captivating and lively performances from established artists and boundary-pushing emerging artists, including opening musicians who have been hand-picked from local communities.

“This year’s line-up celebrates some of Canada’s most cherished singer-songwriters and story-tellers, many of whom live right here in our region,” Symes said, noting that the festival continues to offer a unique concert experience: seeing your favourite artist in a setting which allows you to relish the music and connect with local community.

For tickets or more info, please visit www.ontariosmallhalls.com or get in touch by phone at 613.402.1425. Many shows are sold out already, so be sure to purchase tickets soon to avoid disappointment! Connect with the Festival of Facebook @FestivalofSmallHallsOntario; on Twitter @smallhallsfest, or Instagram @smallhallsfest.