Students grade 7 to12: consider joing the Junior Civitans

Looking to have a fun time while helping your community?

Then consider joining the Almonte Junior Civitans. The Junior Civitans were chartered in 2008 by the Almonte Civitan Club, as a community service organization for students in grades 7-12. Members meet at the Civitan Hall on the second & fourth Wednesday of the month at 7:30 pm. The first meeting this fall is Sept 12th. Come and discover what this club offers

Members are credited with Community Hours for their help with projects but more importantly learn to develop leadership skills and enjoy the fellowship of being part of a group that can make a difference in their community. We have three adult Civitan Advisors to provide guidance and support.

The Juniors have their own service projects including: helping residents play bingo at Fairview Manor, supporting The Mills Group Home Hallowe’en and Spring Dances, taking part in Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph, taking part in the Hub Angel Tree program, helping Civitan with a Group Home Christmas Dinner, doing coat check for the Violet Femmes Fundraiser and collecting and weaving milk bags for Haiti.

The Juniors also run two major fundraisers with the support of the Almonte Civitan Club: the Annual Spaghetti Supper in March and the Mothers Day Breakfast. This allows them to support: school fundraisers and special school projects, Lions Christmas Hampers, Mississippi Mills Youth Center, LAWS, Hub Hospice, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Civitan International Research Centre which provides help for special needs children, Almonte General Hospital – Fairview Manor Foundation and purchase a Remembrance Day Wreathe,

In 2017-18 the Junior Civitans donated $2864.00 to our community. Come join us and help make a difference! For more information, call us at 613-256-6234 or Email: at theclub@almontecivitan.com