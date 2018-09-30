Ted Gillan — obituary

Gillan,

Robert Edward “Ted”

(August 18, 1935 – September 29, 2018)

Farmer of Fitzroy Twp. “70 years” and Graduate KAS 1956 class. Passed away in the Rosamond Unit of the Almonte General Hospital, at the age of 83 years. He was the loving husband for 53 years of Helen (Closs). Son of the late Welland and Mary (Bourk) Gillan. Survived by brother Frank and Arlene, and sister-in-law Maureen (late Art), nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Service in St. Andrew’s United Church (Pakenham, ON.) on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 2pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Andrew’s United Cemetery.

