‘The Secret History of Soldiers’ at Almonte Library, September 30

Renowned author and historian Tim Cook will make a presentation at the Almonte Public Library on Sunday September 30 at 2:00 pm.

There have been thousands of books on the Great War, but few have focused on the daily lives of the combatants. In The Secret History of Soldiers, Tim Cook, Canada’s foremost military historian, examines how those who survived trench warfare on the Western Front found entertainment, solace, relief, and distraction from the relentless slaughter.

These tales come from the personal accounts and artifacts of more than five hundred soldiers. The fighting at the front was devastating, but behind the battle lines, another layer of life existed, which included songs, skits, art, and soldier-produced newspapers.

With his trademark narrative abilities and an unerring eye for the telling human detail, Cook has created another landmark history of Canadian military life as he reveals the secrets of how soldiers survived the carnage of the Western Front.

Seating is limited. Call organizer Mill Street Books at 613-256-9090 to save your place.