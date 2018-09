A pick-up truck jumped the curb and struck the front of the Royal Bank on Ottawa Street this afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were in attendance but fortunately there were no injuries. An OPP officer on the scene said the crash resulted from the driver accidentally hitting the gas pedal rather than the brake while parking. He said that no charges would be laid.

Some onlookers noted jokingly that the bank’s drive-through entrance was in fact around the corner.