Woman dead in White Lake Road motorcycle crash

Officers from the Lanark County Detachment of the OPP continue to investigate a fatal collision on Highway 511 north of the intersection with White Lake Road in the Township of Lanark Highlands.

OPP were called to the scene of the single motorcycle collision at 02:09 pm on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

The adult female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The adult male driver sustained major injuries and was transported by air ambulance to hospital in Ottawa.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The highway is closed and there is no estimate as to when it will be reopened.

Road users are advised to use alternative routes north to Renfrew and Calabogie or south from Renfrew to Perth.