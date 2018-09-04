Yard of the Week: Susan Jolin, Appleton

Mississippi Mills Yard of the Week is sponsored by the Almonte and District Horticultural Society.

The final Yard of the Week is gardened by Susan Jolin at 219 Hillcrest Drive in Appleton. The front beds were established 3 years ago and they carry through to backyard beds newly planted this year. A large natural and paver stone walkway leads to the front porch where two striking coleus planters and a seating area welcome guests. Plantings include tiger eye sumac, dogwood, black-eyed susan, coneflower, anise hyssop, phlox and coral bells. A boomerang lilac is starting to re-bloom and pink turtlehead hosted a hummingbird while I was there. Susan selects plants for the birds, bees and butterflies.