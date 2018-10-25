A rich trove of Almonte history on Facebook

I’ve been remiss in not drawing attention to this marvellous Facebook group run by CP-based blogger and historian Linda Seccaspina, Tales of Almonte.

With daily updates and over 800 followers, it features a remarkable range of photos and news clippings from Almonte over the decades. It’s a great resource for anyone interested in local history or simply nostalgic for earlier days in town.

For those who don’t use Facebook, I believe you can still read the items without signing up, though you won’t be able to comment on them. If anyone is not able to do so please let me know in the comments section.

Check it out, it’s a lot of fun.