Alliance issues the ‘Canabuck coin

The “Canabuck” .999 Silver Round

On Wednesday, October 17th, 2018, Canada becomes only the second country in the world to legalize the recreational use of cannabis.

With the passing of Bill C-45, or the “Cannabis Act”, 95 years of prohibition comes to an effective end, although debate on this highly-polarizing topic will likely continue far into the future.

Regardless of which side of the debate one might find themselves on, there is little doubt that this will prove one of the most complex and significant changes to our legal code of the past couple generations.

In recognition of this historic watershed, Alliance Coin & Banknote is pleased to release our Silver Canabuck.

