Almonte in Concert launches 2018-19 season with stellar performances

by Edith Cody-Rice

Almonte in Concert launched its 2018-19 season last Saturday with splendid performances by artists James Parker and his protegés Brian Mangrum on horn and Boson Mo on violin.

The evening began with the naming of Almonte in Concert’s Steinway grand piano in honour of James (Jamie) Parker, who selected the piano in New York’s Steinway factory in November of 2002. Rather than present Mr. Parker with a plaque which would gather dust on a shelf, Almonte in Concert president Michael MacPherson ceremoniously handed over some Cocoa Loco, a Double Chocolate Milk Stout brewed by Almonte’s Crooked Mile Brewery.

Jamie Parker, a soloist and chamber musician is the pianist for Canada’s foremost ensemble, the Gryphon Trio. He has critically acclaimed performances with major Canadian symphonies and has garnered two JUNO recording awards and many other nominations. He has a long association with Almonte in Concert.

The program featured five works”

La puerta del Vino from Preludes, Book 2, No. 3 by Claude Debussy

Intermezzo from 6 Klavierstucke, Op. 118, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms

Adagio and Allegro for Horn and Piano. Op 70 by Robert Schumann

Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major by César Franck

and Trio for Violin, Horn and Piano in E-flat Major, Op 20 by Johannes Brahms

The selection showcased the virtuoso talents of the young musicians and gave each an opportunity to exhibit their considerable talents. Brian Magram gave a nuanced performance and Moson Mo was simply superb throughout the evening. The final Brahms work, written during a period of great sadness in Brahm’s life, was emotionally and movingly performed.

The result was a satisfying evening of music which concluded with a standing ovation for the artists. Bravo the artists and Almonte in Concert