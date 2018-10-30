Ann Crowell — obituary

Crowell,

Ann Dora

In Ottawa – October 28, 2018, at the age of 97. Cherished mother of Kathy (John) Clouthier, Peggy (Rick) Charbonneau, and Sandee (Rod) Ray. Ann is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Kim, Kristine, John, Kathryn, Todd, Gene, Tyler, Josh and Ann as well as 17 great-grandchildren. Born in Bell Island Nfld, with stops in St. Johns, Ottawa, Winchester, Trinity Bay, Kinburn and back to Ottawa, she spent her final 12 years as a resident of Garden Terrace long-term facility. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who showed us that it is never too late to embrace life and all it has to offer and will be sadly missed. Donations in memory of Ann may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Friday, November 2, 2018 from 1pm to 2pm. Chapel Service to follow at 2pm. Followed by a reception.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com