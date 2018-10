The first results are in and Christa Lowry is declared the new Mayor of Mississippi Mills, according to results just published by the Town.

John Levi has been elected deputy mayor.

Elected in Almonte ward are John Dalgity and Jan Maydan, and in Ramsay, Bev Holmes and Cynthia Guerard. Denzil Ferguson was returned in Pakenham.

Certified election results will be published on October 23, 2018.

More to follow.