Dave Postlethwaite — obituary

Passed away peacefully in the Almonte General Hospital on October 15, 2018.

Formerly a resident of Ottawa and currently residing in Mississippi Mills, at the age of 49.

Predeceased by his parents Liz and Brian. Missed by his brothers Chuck and Stuart, as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc,

(127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613) 256-3313)

For A Celebration of Dave’s Life On Monday, October 22, 2018 from 1 pm to 3 pm. A reception and gathering will follow at Bridges Bar & Grill (2496 County Rd. 29, Pakenham, ON.) from 4 pm to 6 pm. Donations in memory of Dave may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (Digital Imaging Campaign). A special thank-you to the staff of the Emergency Room at the Almonte General Hospital.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com