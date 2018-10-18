Des Houston — obituary

HOUSTON

JAMES DESMOND “Des”

(Ret. Clerk-Treasurer town of Almonte,

Past Pres. Mississippi Golf Club,

Past Pres. Mississippi Power Corp.)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Des on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Predeceased by his wife and best friend Joan (nee; Ferguson), 2017. Predeceased by his parents, James & Catherine (nee; Sweeney) Houston. Left to mourn, his 2 sons, Rodney (Chad Rad) and Jamie (Melissa). Adored by his grandchildren; Matthew & Emma.

Private Service

Special thanks to Dr. Karen Turcotte and the nurses & staff of the Rosamond Wing and Med. Surg. floor of the Almonte General Hospital.

For those who may choose to honour Des with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com