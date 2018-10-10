Election thoughts

To the Editor:

I believe our residents/voters can be divided into two particular types:

Those residing here who came here having been attracted by the people-oriented rural-urban character of the community, thought we were doing a good job of keeping it that way, and hope it will continue; and

Those in business including builders and some landowners who measure their success in large part by their bottom line, and want to see us move to a more development-oriented model.

It is to be hoped that we can steer a course between these two opposed visions without sacrificing the principles and aims that got us where we are. These are matters we need to ponder when considering how we will vote.

Peter Moller