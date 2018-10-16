Fantastic fall colours on Blueberry Mountain

Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust

It was a glorious fall day and the view from the top of Blueberry Mountain was breathtaking.

More than one hundred nature enthusiasts gathered at the trailhead on Sunday, October 14th for the annual fall hike hosted by the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust and sponsored by Brokerlink Insurance Brokers. Naturalists and MMLT Board members Simon Lunn and Art Goldsmith led the hikers in two groups noting features and responding to questions along the half-hour hike to the top of Blueberry Mountain. Howard and Chad Clifford then guided the two groups across the Saddleback Trail to Pike’s Peak with its spectacular overlook of the fabulous autumn display.

Pike’s Peak and Blueberry Mountain are unique habitats with some uncommon and rare plants (and possibly animals too) some of which represent vestiges of a colder post glacier era mixed with some southern, more recent, residents. Also of note… most of the White Ash are still quite healthy, unlike their relatives here in the Ottawa Valley.

Coffee, cookies and conversation awaited the hikers on their return to the bottom. Many thanks to the Clifford Family for sharing their wonderful property with the public on this beautiful day.