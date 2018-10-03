Farro with Salmon, Cucumber, Radicchio and Dill

by Susan Hanna

Serves 4.

In this recipe from the New York Times, farro (a type of wheat grain) is cooked on top of the stove then topped with salmon fillets. While the salmon steams, toss cucumbers, radicchio and dill with a lemony dressing. The farro turns out savour and chewy, the salmon is moist and the salad adds colour and crunch.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

All ingredients in this recipe are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons (75 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 onion, finely chopped (1 cup/250 ml)

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 cups (500 ml) farro (12 ounces/340 g), rinsed and drained

1 lemon

3 mini (or Persian) seedless cucumbers (7 ounces/198 g)

1 small head radicchio (5 ounces/141 g)

⅓ cup (75 ml) packed finely chopped dill

4 boneless salmon fillets (4 ounces/113g each, and about 1-inch/2.5 cm thick)

Preparation:

Heat 3 tablespoons (45 ml) of the oil in a large straight-sided skillet with a lid over medium heat. Add onion, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring often, until starting to turn clear, about 3 minutes. Add farro, sprinkle with salt, and cook, stirring, until the pan is dry and the farro smells toasty, about 2 minutes. Stir in 2 ½ cups (725 ml) water. Bring to a boil, then cover skillet, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, zest the lemon into a large bowl, then squeeze in its juice. Cut the cucumbers in quarters lengthwise, then slice into ½ -inch (1.25 cm) slices crosswise (you should have 2 cups/500 ml); add to the bowl. Quarter and core the radicchio, then thinly slice into ¼ -inch (0.67 cm) strips (you should have 3 cups/750 ml); add to the bowl. Add dill, remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper to the bowl, and toss until evenly coated. When the farro is done, season the salmon with salt and pepper. Uncover the farro. Most of the water should be absorbed and the grains should be al dente. Set the salmon on top of the farro in a single layer, skin side up if applicable. Cover and steam to desired doneness, 6 to 7 minutes for medium-rare. Remove from the heat. If your salmon has skin, grip a corner with a paper towel and peel off and discard; repeat with the remaining fillets. The skin should come off easily in a single piece. Divide the farro and salmon among bowls, flaking the salmon into pieces if you like, and top with the cucumber salad. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

From the New York Times