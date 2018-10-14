Knights of Columbus supporting their communities   

Members of the Carleton Place/ Almonte Knights of Columbus Council Dr.J.F.Dunn 5153 served up cooked meals for their local parishioners and other community residents during four recent events in September, including a full breakfast after all Masses at St. Mary’s Mary Church in C.P. ; BBQ,s for the feast day for St. Mary’s Parish and Holy Name Of Mary Parish in Almonte, and a BBQ for the kids and teachers at St. Gregory Elementary School in C.P.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal and charitable organization made up of nearly two million men in North America and overseas. Its primary function is to raise money to support their clergy parishes, communities and local organizations and individuals in need.

The Knights Council 5153 would like to organize more events to raise money for their Charities but need more manpower to do so. If you are a Catholic Gentlemen in Mississippi Mills age 18 and over — WE NEED your help. Should you join our Council you will form friendships with like-minded men who wish to contribute a little of their time and energy to charitable causes for their communities. You can choose how much time to contribute and where you want to contribute your time.