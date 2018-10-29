Mississippi Mills appreciates long term businesses in our community.2018 Mississippi Mills Long Term Business Appreciation

by Edith Cody-Rice

On October 18, Mississippi Mills held its third Long Term Business Appreciation Event at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Businesses were honoured for operating in this community and making their contribution to it over significant periods of time. Before a large audience, business owners were invited to the stage to receive a certificate of appreciation. Nineteen businesses were honoured this year.

Businesses that have local roots and remain in a community are a stabilizing factor and very important to the well being of the town. Organizers inaugurated this event to show them recognition for their contribution.

At the end of the event, North Market Catering, Baby Cake, Sweet Cheeks Kitchen, Tea & Cake and Baker Bobs offered refreshments to the attendees. Flowers were donated by Cashmere & Rose.

Below are the recipients of this year’s honours.

Photos: © Brian Hargraves of BH Photography