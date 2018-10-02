MTVM’s Fashion Blooms exceeds expectations.

by Edith Cody-Rice

More than 200 spectators attended the exciting Darrel Graham Fall Collection at the Almonte Agricultural Hall on Sunday, September 30. The room was abuzz with anticipation just before the beginning of the show and it did not disappoint. The fashions ranged from theatrical to classic and the runway setting gave a chic upscale flavour to the event. Darrel Graham of Darrel Thomas Textiles, the high end Ottawa textile firm which also had a booth a FibreFest, broke out some highly original and some classic designers to put on an exciting afternoon. The organizer of the event, Sarah Montgomery is a MVTM board member and a superb team of volunteers circulated with nibbles and sold hot and cold drinks at intermission. The designers were