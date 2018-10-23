Note of thanks from Christa Lowry

Thank you, Mississippi Mills! Your overwhelming support is truly humbling and I am thrilled to have been voted your new Mayor! My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who has supported me over the last six months. We ran a great, positive campaign and it wouldn’t have been possible without lots of help.

I would like to congratulate all of the candidates for putting their names on the ballot and participating in democracy. It takes courage, vision and heart and I commend each and every one of you for your dedication. As I said last night, I am committed to bringing the residents of Mississippi Mills together and to moving forward in a positive, constructive way. I hope the other candidates will continue to be involved in our community and will continue the conversation with me and the new Council to help ensure our beautiful, vibrant community continues to grow and thrive.

To my new colleagues on Council, our community has voted for healing and building bridges. I will proudly walk beside each of you as we step forward as a team to make that happen. We have been entrusted with the responsibility and honour of serving the greater good for all of Mississippi Mills and I look forward to working with every one of you.

This may mark the end of the campaign, but the hard work has just begun for all of us. As a community, it is time to set our differences aside. It is time to reach out to each other with understanding and open minds. It is time to forge a new path, together. We all have a role to play moving forward to ensure all voices are heard in Mississippi Mills, the place we all love and call home.