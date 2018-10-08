Phyllis Casey — obituary

Casey,

Phyllis Eva

(Well known Hairstylist of Almonte for 40 years)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 6, 2018 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Phyllis (nee Barr)

Of Almonte, Ontario, in her 73rd year.

Sadly missed by her children Cathy (Glen), Nancy (Cihan), the late Michael, also her step-children Michael and Susan (Dan). Proud “Gramma” of her only granddaughter Katelyn (Thomas), and grandsons Lance, Skylar and Jordan. Long-time partner of Leonard. Cherished friend to Ross.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Friday, October 12, 2018 from 10am to 11am. Memorial Service to follow in the Gamble Chapel at 11am. Inurnment at the Guthrie United Cemetery in Clayton, ON. Donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or Autism Society Canada. A heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Karen Turcotte and the staff of the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com