Ragged Flowers fundaiser nets $2,432 for SchoolBOX

The Ragged Flowers give thanks to SchoolBOX supporters for raising $2,432

The Ragged Flowers would like to thank SchoolBOX supporters and music fans for their generosity at the band’s benefit show at Almonte Old Town Hall on Sept. 29th. The performance helped raise $2,432 from sales of concert tickets, home baking, pizza provided by Pizza-ria Unlimited, drinks provided by Equator Coffee Roasters, and of our donated CDs at the show. We had a great time making music so SchoolBOX can make education possible for children!

Before it was rocked by protests and unrest in mid-April, Nicaragua was ranked among the safest countries in Central America. SchoolBOX temporarily suspended its educational programming for the safety and security of its local staff and international volunteers. The Almonte-founded charity was only a week away from completing construction of its 100th classroom, and given the unrest, reached out to us to see if a benefit show could be arranged, with monies raised to keep SchoolBOX operations strong during a time of great need.

Thankfully, Nicaragua has stabilized since the Spring, classroom 100 has been completed, and SchoolBOX is making education possible for hundreds more children by laying down the first ceremonial blocks for classrooms 101 and 102!

Our community has another excellent opportunity to support SchoolBOX at its annual Latin Fiesta from 7pm to 11pm at the Civitan Hall on Sat. Oct. 20th.

The evening will include the spicy sounds of the Latin rock band Azucar Jam and live and silent auction. SchoolBOX’s Nicaragua Country Director Ronald Chavarria along with his wife Jazmin, and their sons Jonathan, Benjamin, and Bryant will be in Canada for the Fiesta. SchoolBOX will also have a DIY ‘video booth’ at the event, where you can record a special message or a few motivational words for the charity’s construction teams in Nicaragua.

Latin Fiesta tickets are $25 at the door, $22 in advance, $20 for students

and Kids under 13 can attend for FREE. See: https://schoolbox.ca/fiesta/. We hope to see you there!

Thanks again from the Ragged Flowers – George, Ian, Nathan, Rob and Steve.