Rosemary Leach artwork at SchoolBOX Latin Fiesta auction this weekend

I’m passionate about Latino culture. The hardships that Nicaraguans have suffered in the past year have inspired me to donate “Asparagus” to Almonte’s SchoolBOX Latin Fiesta happening on Saturday October 20th at the Civitan Club.

This painting is framed, retail value of $1350.

Head out to the event, make a bid for this terrific organization (just built their 100th school!) that is making substantive and long term difference in Nicaragua.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2175646895982247/

www.rosemaryleach.com

Sharing appreciated!!