Small plane crashes on Old Almonte Road

Local news sources report that a small airplane crashed at about 8:30 this morning near the corner of Old Almonte Road and Howie Road, about from 12 km Almonte.

Initial reports said that the plane had hit a house but in fact it narrowly missed an adjacent home. The pilot was seriously injured and taken by air ambulance to the Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre.

Old Almonte is currently closed between Howie and Beavertail roads.