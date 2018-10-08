Survey says “We LOVE YOU Mississippi Mills!”

by Susan Macaulay

Everyone knows the people of Mississippi Mills are hopelessly divided. Or are they?

Using a simple seven-question survey, I’m finding there is a whole lot of common ground in our municipality – a lot more than people might think.

The second question in my survey asks people whether they agree or disagree with the statement “I love Mississippi Mills.” Of the 119 people who had answered the survey as of October 3, 90 per cent either strongly agreed or agreed with that statement.

I won’t give away the rest of the results because I would like more people (like you!) to take the anonymous one-minute survey. My target is to have 350 respondents by the end of October – I’m about one-third of the way there now. After you take the survey, which you can do by clicking here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSFW8CG, you will see the results up to and including your response.

What you won’t see are the comments that have been made by about one-third of the respondents so far. Here’s a selection:

From a 68-year-old woman who has lived here all her life:

Almonte has held my heart from birth, this is where my heart will always be! My parents came here from Tatlock before l was born; they raised 7 children in this wonderful place. Now 68 years later l am still here as are my children. Keep Almonte friendly always.

From a 20-something woman:

I just moved here in July, so still learning my way around things and what there is to do for young families.

From a woman in her sixties who has lived here for more than 30 years:

MM is a beautiful place to live. I love my farm, my neighbors and friends. A community needs unity and I think people want to work together. We can always be better.

From a man in his sixties who has lived here all his life:

We have one of the best communities anywhere.

If you live in Mississippi Mills, I invite you to take the survey, and leave your positive comments and/or constructive criticism. Please also share it with family and friends to help reach the target of 350 respondents.

Keep sharing the love Mississippi Mills!