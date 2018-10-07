Winner named in Ca$h for Health Care raffle

Mr. Jordan Waito and local healthcare big winners after draw!

(Mississippi Mills, Friday, Oct. 5) Mr. Jordan Waito of Kanata, ON, is the winner of the Car or Ca$h for Health Care raffle. Waito’s lucky ticket #00981 was drawn this evening at the Almonte Civitan Hall in front of a packed crowd. At final count, 6,476 tickets were in the draw for the joint fundraiser that benefitted both the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation and the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Waito has a choice to take the 1967 Pontiac Firebird convertible or $30,000 ca$h. Keith Bean, owner and president of Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC in Carleton Place, donated the winning prize and was the one that drew the winning ticket.

“My dad and I bought the tickets at the Capital Classic Car Show in July at Wesley Clover Park”, said a surprised but extremely excited Waito, who along with his father Jeff, came out to the Almonte Civitan Hall after being phoned and told he’d won the grand prize. “I had a 1967 Firebird,” said Waito Sr, “and that’s why we had to buy tickets that day.”

I’m so happy how this turned out,” said Bean. “We were able to more than double the money going to these two local hospitals which was what I had hoped would happen. For our first year, it all came together well and so much of that was the wonderful volunteers that helped sell tickets throughout the six month campaign.”

“These funds will help each hospital purchase some urgently needed equipment,” said Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO of both the Almonte General Hospital and the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. “We count on community support through our foundations to put the best tools in the hands of our caring and dedicated physicians and staff. As they always do, the community has come through again for our patients and residents in a very big way.”

The Car or Ca$h for Health Care In Your Community raffle launched on April 6. Because the prize car was donated by Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC, all of the more than $100,000 generated, minus licensing fees, advertising costs etc., will be split evenly by the two hospital foundations. Dozens of volunteers sold tickets at local car shows, cruise nights, community and regional events, fairs and at Scotiabank in Carleton Place. Tickets were also sold by volunteers at the Almonte Hospital Gift Shop, by staff and volunteers at both hospital Foundations and by staff at Beans in Carleton Place.