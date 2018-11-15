A Decade of Giving — please help this Christmas

Christmas comes early each year for Sandy Schappert and her wish list isn’t the usual fare.

She’s the spirit behind the Christmas stockings filled with toiletries distributed through the Lanark County Food Bank–The Hunger Stop each year.

You see, there are lots of collections for children and even ongoing programs for seniors, but while volunteering at the food bank Sandy’s late-husband Hank noticed a need for something for adults, in many cases the parents of the recipients of children’s toys and Christmas baskets. She turned to members of her church St. James Anglican, and the little idea just grew and grew. Today a number of churches have been joined by second-hand stores, businesses and more recently individuals in this unique act of giving.

The collection of toiletries and the stockings themselves starts early. Clients of the food bank can only shop for one food order a month, so the distribution of stockings starts the end of November to ensure each and every adult can get a stocking in time. For some this is the only gift they receive and many say how they save it so they have something to open Christmas morning.

So despite the fall colours, thoughts and actions are already underway to ensure everyone has a Merry Christmas this year. If you’d like to donate stockings, toiletries or even the funds to fill stockings, please contact: Sandra Schappert sandyhank@bell.net or call 613-492-1006 and she’ll make sure your generosity puts a smile in someone’s heart this Christmas.

Submitted by the Lanark County Food Bank – The Hunger Stop