A. Don Shepard — obituary

Shepard,

A. Don

(“Judge Roy Bean”)

Passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018 in the Perth Hospital with his wife Heather by his side.

Don

Of Perth, Ontario, at the age of 76.

Survived by his sister Millie Croft of Belleville, Ontario. Predeceased by his siblings Ruth, Mary, Jennie, Marjorie, Jack, Bill, Keith and Edith. Missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Don may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS). A special thanks to the staff from Bayshore Home Care for their excellent care and kindness.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 1pm to 3pm. Chapel Service to follow at 3pm. Spring Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery

Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com