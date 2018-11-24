Almonte in Concert brings Shoestring Opera to Almonte schools

On Friday November 9th, Toronto’s Shoestring Opera presented Schoolyard Carmen to students in Grades 3-6 of all three Almonte Elementary schools. They arrived at the Almonte Old Town Hall full of anticipation and the performance didn’t disappoint.

Schoolyard Carmen tells an inspiring story of independence accompanied by Bizet’s music. Feisty Carmen, a newcomer to the country, encounters “the coolest kid in school”, Tory Adair. He tries to bully her, but she stands up to him and they end up as friends. The story touches on schoolyard bullying, personal independence and how we perceive those different than ourselves.

The students left the hall full of enthusiasm with comments like “Is there a sequel?” and “How can we make this happen again?”.

We would like to thank the assistance of Chamberfest and the generosity of our local donors who helped to implement this rewarding event.