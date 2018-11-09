“Bells of Peace” to ring across MM on November 11

It has been 100 years since the treaty that ended the first world war. In honour of Armistices 100 – the Royal Canadian Legion is planning “Bells of Peace” which entails ringing bells across Canada on November 11th at dusk.

Bells across Mississippi Mills will ring 100 times at approximately 5:00 PM on Remembrance Day.

Please share this message with your neighbours and let them know why and when the bells will ring.

REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONIES

Pakenham

10:45 AM Start

Coordinated by Pakenham Public School

Location: Pakenham Cenotaph, Hwy 29 Pakenham K0A 2X0

Clayton

11:00 AM Start

Coordinated by the Almonte Legion

Location: Clayton Cenotaph, Tatlock R. Clayton ON K0A 1P0

Almonte

2:00 PM Start

Coordinated by the Almonte Legion

Location: Almonte Cenotaph, Bridge St. Almonte ON K0A 1A0