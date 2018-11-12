Bobbie McCormack — obituary

McCormack,

Roberta

“Bobbie”

(Well known and respected community volunteer & Memorial Cross Widow)

Passed away suddenly on November 11, 2018.

Bobbie (nee Sealey)

of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 87.

Beloved wife to the late John “Jack”. Loving mother of Jean, Skip (Judith), Marie and Kevin. Proud “Nan” to Aaron (Katherine), Jenn (Tom), Jamie (Stacy), Leah (Adam), Jordan (Christine) and great-nan to eight great-grandchildren. Will be missed by her dog Lucky. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bobbie’s memory to Canadian Cancer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Parkinson Society of Canada, or LAWS (Lanark Animal Welfare Society). A special thank-you to the friends, first responders, and emergency room staff that gave their best effort in order to help Mum. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 1 pm in St. Paul’s Anglican Church (70 Clyde St., Almonte, ON.). Reception to follow the service at the Almonte Legion (100 Bridge St., Almonte, ON.)

