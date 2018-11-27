Cancelled order leaves Syrian caterers with food to sell

EDITOR’s NOTE: I just came across this post on Facebook. It appears a customer who ordered food for 150 people from Jessica’s Syrian Food, the catering firm run by Almonte’s Jarous family, has cancelled that order. So they’re looking to find buyes for that food. From personal experience I can it is excellent.

From Facebook:

Customer of 150 people just CANCELLED their order from Jessica’s Syrian Food. As a result, JSF has the following items ready made — great to put in the freezer or eat now:

50 Spinach pies ($3 each)

50 Meat pies (these are divine with a squirt of lemon on ’em; $3 each)

50 Shish taouk ($5 per skewer)

75 fried Kibbe ($3 each)

Please contact Nour directly if you can help take some/all of this yummy food: 613-371-1230, noureltarsha@gmail.com or Goldana Jarous.