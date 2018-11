Just in time for entertaining guests and family meals that are warm and comforting – the Almonte Civitan is preparing tourtieres and cherry pies, ready for the oven. Be sure to order yours before Monday, November 19th, for pick-up on Wednesday, November 28th between 1 pm and 6 pm. Tourtieres are $16 and cherry pies are $12.

To order yours, email piedays@almontecivitan.com or call (613) 256-6234 and leave a voice message.

Dinners made easy that also support your community.