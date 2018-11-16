Clark Munro — obituary

Munro,

Alexander “Clark”

(A dedicated and hardworking family man)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in hospital on November 15, 2018, at the age of 65. Loving husband and best friend for over forty-four years to Shelley (nee McPhail). Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his son Clark (Brooke) and daughter Virginia “Ginger” (Jimmy Ntagabo). Proud “Grandpa” of Rhys, Hannah, and Isabella. Son of Doris and the late Alec. Survived by his siblings Carmel (Gary), Keith, David, Sharon (Danny), Richard, Jeffrey, James “Jimmy” and predeceased by his sister Ann. A special thank-you to the caring staff of the Oncology Unit (Ottawa General Hospital). Donations may be made in memory of Clark to a charity of your choice.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 11am to 1pm. Chapel Service to follow at 1pm. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery. Reception Almonte Civitan Hall.

Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com