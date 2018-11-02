Don Stewart — obituary

Stewart,

William Donald “Don”

(Retired-Brigadier General CAF)

(September 24, 1929-October 30, 2018)

Passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer. In hospital with Jean, his devoted and loving wife of 65 years by his side. Don lived a rich life, made possible by his incredible drive, ambition and leadership abilities. His career took him to the four corners of the globe, enabled him to raise an amazing, loving family through it all, and become a contributing part of many communities across the world. His volunteer spirit lives on in his children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his children Allen (Raelene), Doug (Cyndy), Peggy (Roger), Bill, Moira (Charles), and the late Peter and Bruce. Remembered fondly by daughter-in-law Denise. Proud “Grampa” to Aaron, Amanda, Lane, Danielle, Katie, Blair, Lindsay, Chris, Jeff, Alex, and Mitchell, whom will be acting as honorary pallbearers. His legacy lives on in the eight great-grandchildren he already has. Survived by loving sisters Betty and Nancy, and brother Glenn. Predeceased by brothers John and Jimmy. Donations in memory of Don may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thanks to all the staff at Orchardview by the Mississippi as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at the Almonte General Hospital for their unbelievable care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Monday, November 5, 2018 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A private graveside will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com