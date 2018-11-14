Elvis at the Legion! November 27

Elvis (or someone who looks and sings a lot like him) is coming to Almonte in November! Mills Community Support is hosting Elvis at its Supper Social meal on:

Tuesday, November 27, 6pm

Almonte Legion



$10.00 per person for supper and entertainment

We are serving a traditional dinner meal that Elvis would have loved – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, garden salad and for dessert … a true Memphis Tennessee ice cream float!

And the best part? There’s no cooking and no dishes to wash!!

Music after supper will be all things Elvis so come out and twist and shout or just rock and roll – and if you prefer to just sit and listen to the music that is fine also!!

Our themed monthly suppers are for adults 50+ where we feature great food, good company and entertainment, and all served up by our volunteers.

To save a seat at this very popular event, please call our Home Support office at (613) 256-4700.