‘Go Wild Gala’ a big draw for Land Trust

More than 130 people attended MMLT’s successful ‘Go Wild Gala’ at Temple’s Sugar Bush on Saturday evening, November 17.

Guests enjoyed placing bids on a wide variety of silent auction items as they sampled delicious canapes and mingled with friends and fellow nature lovers.

The evening’s highlight was speaker Michael Henry, a renowned expert on Ontario’s old growth forests who left all inspired to know more about the wonderful stands of old growth that still exist in Ontario and reinvigorated in our efforts to protect them.

A special thank you to Patrick Graham and Derrick Dixon of the Graham Dixon Group of BMO Nesbitt Burns in Perth for their generous support of this year’s Gala event.