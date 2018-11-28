Harold Elkington — obituary

Elkington,

Harold

(1927 – 2018)

Passed peacefully and surrounded by family November 28, 2018 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Anne (née Campbell). Missed profoundly by his three sons Robert (Amy Burnham), John, and Andrew (Ashley Cabecinha). Proud grandfather of Ayden. Loved being around his brothers- and sisters-in-law, and cherished his nephews and nieces (the daughters he never had). Thank you to the compassionate staff of Fairview Manor. Donations may be made in Harold’s name to the Almonte General Hospital.

Friends and family may visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.,

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Friday, December 7, 2018 for a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by a chapel service at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com