Jean Bourne — obituary

Jean Bourne (nee: Daneliak)
of Almonte, age 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of Calvin Bourne for 60 years. Cherished mother of Michael (Christine Beauregard), Joyce Roche (Richard), Kimmberlyann Bernique (Donald) & Tammy Reid (Thomas). Sister to Nicholas, Johnny, Peter & William Daneliak. Loved granny of 11 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Hanna.
Friends are invited to join Jean’s family for a service in the
C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL
127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613)256-3313
on Thursday, Nov. 22 for Service at 11 AM. Entombment St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery. Reception to follow.
For those who may choose to honour Jean with a memorial donation, please consider the Lanark County Alzheimer’s Society
Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com